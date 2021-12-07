Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Raised to GBX 430

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.70) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.57) to GBX 400 ($5.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.30) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brewin Dolphin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.37).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

BRW opened at GBX 352.50 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 279 ($3.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 372.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.76.

In other news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,584.14).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.