Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

BRDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000.

