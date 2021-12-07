Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 77,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EAT opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.77.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

