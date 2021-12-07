Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $27.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BTVCY traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 58,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

