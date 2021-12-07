Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Selway Asset Management’s 5th Largest Position

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.9% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $564.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $577.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.85. The company has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

