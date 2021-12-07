Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $575.00 to $650.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $571.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $564.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.85.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

