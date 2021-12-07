Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to Announce $2.17 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 804.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

