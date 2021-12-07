Brokerages Anticipate Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will announce sales of $497.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.79 million to $502.55 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 49,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

