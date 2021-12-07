Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $841.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Heritage Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 555,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.