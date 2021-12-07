Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.94 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $26.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

