Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $299.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 837,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

