Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $969.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $969.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.00 million and the highest is $982.80 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $970.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. 601,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,437. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $5,161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 162,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $467,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

