Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.08. Independent Bank reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,886,000 after purchasing an additional 403,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,516,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Independent Bank by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after purchasing an additional 218,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 178,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Independent Bank has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

