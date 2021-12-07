Brokerages Expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post sales of $8.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Jabil posted sales of $7.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $31.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $31.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $33.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $813,278.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,527. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jabil by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $94,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 237.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.47. 19,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.76. Jabil has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.