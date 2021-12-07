Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report $95.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $305.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 129,261 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,944,085.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 191,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $3,412,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 622,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,839. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $807.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.90.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

