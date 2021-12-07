Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

NUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. 350,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,610. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

