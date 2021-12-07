Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will report sales of $10.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group posted sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $32.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.96 million, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $44.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skylight Health Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ:SLHG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,759. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

