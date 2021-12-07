Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $134.38

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Allakos alerts:

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.25. Allakos has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allakos by 18.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.