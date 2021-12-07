Brokerages Set ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) PT at C$50.33

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of C$21.67 and a one year high of C$51.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.95. The company has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.01.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

