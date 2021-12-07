Brokerages Set BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target at $31.08

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRBR traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 541,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

