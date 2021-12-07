Brokerages Set Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target at $36.33

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,335,131 shares of company stock valued at $698,268,022. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Certara by 52.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 175.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. 34,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,483. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Certara has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

