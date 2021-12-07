Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $97.68

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CHWY stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. 4,249,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,013. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,038.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

