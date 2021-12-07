Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $200.44

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.44.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. 1,895,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14. Chubb has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

