Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT at $19.33

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INNV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InnovAge stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

