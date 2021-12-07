Brokerages Set InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT at $19.33

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on INNV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair downgraded InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
InnovAge stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
