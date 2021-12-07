Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $80.00

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

ONE Gas stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 26.9% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 314.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

