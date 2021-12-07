Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $6.25

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWN. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 692,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,023,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

