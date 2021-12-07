Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $43.44

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

KR stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

