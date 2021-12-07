Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$15.67

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$18.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.05. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

