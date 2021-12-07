Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $43.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,785. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.