Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

