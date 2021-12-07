Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Position Raised by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 356.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

