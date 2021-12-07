Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Down 31.2% This Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $412,173.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059069 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.78 or 0.08444918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,061.67 or 1.01133695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00077248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

