Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,545.47

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,545.47 ($33.76) and traded as high as GBX 2,886 ($38.27). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,882 ($38.22), with a volume of 368,615 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.13) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($30.10) to GBX 2,450 ($32.49) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($36.18).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,648.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,545.47. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.80), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($236,492.85).

About Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

