Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

BVRDF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.