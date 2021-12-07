Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 511 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $439.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.08 and a fifty-two week high of $463.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.18.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

