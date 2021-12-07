Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after acquiring an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after acquiring an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.