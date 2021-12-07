CAE (NYSE:CAE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.90.

CAE opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.78. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,066,000 after acquiring an additional 812,088 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

