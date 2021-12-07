Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.31.

CZR stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $525,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

