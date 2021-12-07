Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.46. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 49,417 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFW shares. ATB Capital raised their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55. The company has a market cap of C$156.64 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.3135426 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Also, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,175,960 shares in the company, valued at C$6,626,299.41. Insiders sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856 over the last quarter.

About Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

