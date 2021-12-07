Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

CPT traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.34. 542,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 143.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $172.52.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 138.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 180.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.