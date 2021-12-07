Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.18.

TSE:CM opened at C$141.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$107.44 and a 1 year high of C$152.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.10.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

