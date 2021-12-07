Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$169.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$163.18.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$141.32 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$107.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$63.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$145.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.