Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$48.50 price objective on Capital Power and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.23.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$39.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88. Capital Power has a one year low of C$33.31 and a one year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$377.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

