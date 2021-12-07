Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 145 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,243. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.