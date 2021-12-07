Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $196.06 and a one year high of $309.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

