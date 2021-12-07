Cardinal Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Grifols were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,008. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

