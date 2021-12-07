Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,673,553. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

