Cardinal Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.50.

NYSE ECL opened at $232.82 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.72 and a 200-day moving average of $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

