Cardinal Capital Management Sells 325 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after purchasing an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.67. 4,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,772. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.69 and a 200 day moving average of $266.15. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.59.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

