Cardinal Capital Management Sells 629 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE MDT opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
