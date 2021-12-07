Cardinal Capital Management Sells 629 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

